|
|
Gearld Long
Groesbeck - Gearld Long. Beloved husband of Thelma Long for 52 years. Devoted father of Annette (Dennis) Hampton, Gwendolyn (James) Barnes, Jason (Melanie) Long. Cherished grandfather of Alex (Bri), Naomi, Andrew, Ryan, Mikayla, Don, Owen, Shelby, Brooklyn, and Emily. Loving brother of Theresa Engle and Pam Chomyszak. Also survived by numerous nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by a grandson, James Hampton. Gearld passed away on March 2, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Member of the Pentecostal Church of God. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5th from 4 PM until time of the Funeral Service at 7 PM at the Pentecostal Holiness Tabernacle, 2100 Springdale Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made at Parkinson's Support & Wellness, 260 Stetson St., Ste. 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45219. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020