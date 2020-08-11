1/
Gene D. Gabbard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene D. Gabbard

Centerville - Gene D. Gabbard, 82, of Centerville passed away on Saturday August 8th, 2020. He is survived by his wife Jean, daughters Jennifer (Jay) Wheeler of Glendale and Meredith Garnica of Blue Ash.

Visitation will be held from 10am to noon at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Ave, Hamilton OH 45013. A service will be held at the funeral home at noon followed by procession to Greenwood Cemetery for an interment with military honors. Friends and family are asked to wear masks and to observe social distancing.

Memorial donations in Gene's honor may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org), Ohio Alleycat Resource (ohioalleycat.org) or Joseph's Legacy Animal Rescue in Middletown. (josephslegacyrescue.org) Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
5138949919
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved