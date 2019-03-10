Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Maddocks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene D. Maddocks


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Gene D. Maddocks Obituary
Gene D. Maddocks

Anderson Twp. - Gene D. Maddocks, age 89 of Anderson Twp., died March 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Janet R. Maddocks (nee Hatfield), devoted father of Jon (Cynthia) and Dan (Lynn) Maddocks, loving grandfather of Melissa, Jamie, Jessica, Rebecca, Hailey, and Jeremy, caring great-grandfather of Matthew, McKenzie, Amanda, Michael, Makayla, Jace, Violet, and Arabella. Also survived by 2 great great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Tuesday, March 12 at 11 am. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 to 11 am. If desired, memorials may be directed to . www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
