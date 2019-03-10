|
|
Gene D. Maddocks
Anderson Twp. - Gene D. Maddocks, age 89 of Anderson Twp., died March 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Janet R. Maddocks (nee Hatfield), devoted father of Jon (Cynthia) and Dan (Lynn) Maddocks, loving grandfather of Melissa, Jamie, Jessica, Rebecca, Hailey, and Jeremy, caring great-grandfather of Matthew, McKenzie, Amanda, Michael, Makayla, Jace, Violet, and Arabella. Also survived by 2 great great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Tuesday, March 12 at 11 am. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 to 11 am. If desired, memorials may be directed to . www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019