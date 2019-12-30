Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Ludlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva Ludlow

Add a Memory
Geneva Ludlow Obituary
Geneva Ludlow

Ft. Wright - Geneva Ludlow, age 79, passed away peacefully on the morning of December 26, 2019 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home in Fort Thomas, KY. Beloved wife of Ken Ludlow and loving mother to Matthew Roeding, Kathryn Roeding and grandson Maxwell Roeding, and the late Lucy Roeding. Geneva worked for many years at St. Elizabeth Hospital and Federated Department Stores. She will be remembered by her many friends for her outgoing personality and fun loving spirit. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Mother of God Church in Covington, KY on Friday, January 3 at 12:05 PM. If desired, memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed at:

GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geneva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -