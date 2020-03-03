Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Parkside Christian Church
6986 Salem Rd.
Anderson Twp., OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Parkside Christian Church
6986 Salem Rd.
Anderson Twp., OH
View Map
George A. Richard beloved husband of Roberta "Bobbie" Richard (nee Nicholas) married for 54 years, devoted father of Jeff (Melissa), Paul (Darla), and Greg (Dana) Richard, dear brother of Donald (Pam) and Ronald Richard, loving grandfather of Morgan, Hailey, Tyler, Liam, Riley, Kendall, Griffin, Deacon, Aubrey, Brenna, and Cole. Died Mar. 2, 2020. Age 76 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Service at Parkside Christian Church, 6986 Salem Rd. Anderson Twp. on Thur. Mar. 5, at 1 PM. Friends may visit at the Church on Thur. from 12 Noon to 1 PM. In lieu of flowers the family prefer memorials to Parkside Christian Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
