Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
48 W Sharon Rd.
Glendale, OH
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
48 W Sharon Rd.
Glendale, OH
Green Twp. - Age 89. Passed away June 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan T. (nee Heitz) Ross. Devoted father of Amy Smith & the late John Paul Ross. Grandfather of 7. Great grandfather of 7. Brother of the late June Fryant. Friends may greet the family at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W Sharon Rd., Glendale, OH 45246 on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10am until Mass of Eternal Rest at 11am. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice, 11500 Northlake Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45249. vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from June 11 to June 12, 2019
