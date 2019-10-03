Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
George A. Thiess Obituary
George A. Thiess

Colerain Township - THIESS

George A.; Beloved husband of Florence (nee Procter) Thiess; Devoted father of Andy Thiess, Anita Jackson and the late Roy Dixon; Dear grandfather of Gary Jackson, Jeff Jackson, Lisa Curry, Tammy Birch and Andrew Thiess; Passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the age of 100; Resident of Colerain Twp.; George was a member of the VFW; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM; Donations may be sent to s.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019
