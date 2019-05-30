Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Horizon Church
3950 Newtown Rd.
Newtown, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Horizon Church
3950 Newtown Rd
Newtown, OH
View Map
George A. Ventura

Cincinnati - George A. Ventura husband of the late Nora L. Ventura (nee Barnett) beloved father of Ryan K. (Becky), the late George (Jennie), and Mark Ventura, devoted brother of Jennell (Eric) Todd, Nick Ventura, Theresa (the late Dave) Price, Judy (Mark) Colvin, the late Mike Ventura, and Frances Huy, also survived by 7 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. May 28, 2019. Age 72 years. Formerly of Madeira. Service at Horizon Church, 3950 Newtown Rd., Newtown, on Fri. May 31, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 30, 2019
