George Abraham
Anderson Twp. - George Abraham beloved husband of Mary Jane Abraham (nee Stoeckinger) devoted father of Michael (Anne) Abraham, Joan (Tom) Buhr, Jane (Larry) Dolan, and the late Margaret Abraham, also survived by 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and many dear nieces and nephews. Mar. 6, 2019. Age 88 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington on Mon. Mar. 11, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Mon. from 9:30-10:30 AM. Memorials to or the . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019