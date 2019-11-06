Resources
Cincinnati - Brown, George Edward, went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, October 29th at the age of 73. Dearly beloved son of the late George and Mary (nee Enger) Brown. Dear brother of Mary Carol Menkhaus, Dorothy McPhillips (the late Donald) and the late Barbara Koch. He was the cherished and best Uncle to Kath Goertemoeller (Jim), Ed Menkhaus (Donna), Mark Menkhaus (Julie), Greg McPhillips (Sarah), Karen Korber (Ben), Jeff McPhillips (Stacy), Mike Menkhaus (Ashley), Kevin McPhillips and grand nieces and nephews. Also, survived by very close friends Dave and Mary Pat Michaels, Mark Kronner and other family and friends. The family will have a Memorial Mass on Saturday, November 16th at 10:00AM at St. Martin's of Tours Church located at 3720 St Martins Pl, Cincinnati, OH 45211. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to The Disabled American Veterans or The .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
