George "Sonny" Crosthwaite
West Chester - George "Sonny" Crosthwaite, age 93, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 72 years, Millie (Mildred Meinking) and their 4 married children: Kevin (Diane) Crosthwaite, Jenny (Alan) Reed, Kerry (Julie) Crosthwaite, Jill (Ward) Blair. George also leaves behind 16 beloved grandchildren and their spouses: Candra (Michael) Brown, Natatie (Nathan) Carbonara, Peter (Abra) Crosthwaite, Amy Reed (Greg Patterson), Mark (Heather) Crosthwaite, George Russell (Amanda) Crosthwaite, Abby (Brett) Rogers, Rebecca Reed, Alex (Katie) Blair, Caroline Reed (Alex Wells), Kyle (Kristin)Crosthwaite, Kara Crosthwaite (Brett McCabe), Sam (Martha) Blair, Joel (Samantha) Blair, Jack Blair and Grace Blair. Additionally George was blessed with 22 great grandchildren: Rhett, Anneke, Laura, Sophia, Silas, Arlo, Amelia, Ezekiel, Kadyn, Gracie, Oaklee, Wyatt, Conner, Cecilia, Benjamin, Cooper, Colton, Isaiah, Emma, Jethro, Julian, and Freddy. George was born at home in West Chester, Ohio on February 20, 1926 to Marie (Sertel) and George Sr. who preceded him in death along with sisters Gladys (Wayne) Douglas, and Melva (Bill) Honerlaw. He leaves behind 1 niece, Janet (Tom) Douglas Bittner and her family. George and Millie were high school sweethearts graduating in 1944 from Mason High School, 2 of the graduating class of just 26. George joined the Army Air Corps and spent the remainder of WWII in the Pacific theater as a tail gunner on a B-29 bomber. George and Millie were married in 1948 and later became charter members of Crestview Presbyterian Church, attending there from the beginning when services were held in the minister's living room on folding chairs. George was an active member serving as a deacon and working on several building projects over the years. Crestview was also the home of many dear friendships for George and Millie.George was an extremely hard worker, helping to build their home, gardening, and working long hours to provide for his family. He retired from the Formica Corporation in 1989 and spent time making great memories traveling with his children's families on many great trips. He was an excellent example for his children with his dedication to church, Millie and his family. He was famous for his great big hugs and all will miss his quiet affection and card playing skills. Another of George's great legacies was his amazing attitude. Despite many health issues in his later years he always responded "Never better!" to any question of his well being. Although his physical condition and situation had certainly been better, how wonderful it was that his answer was based on something more than personal complaints beyond his control. George chose to convey and attitude of joy in God's gift of another day where he could inspire others with a positive outlook. We would all benefit from learning to look beyond the circumstances we can't control and embrace a joyful attitude like George. As a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather there was 'None Better'. A memorial service to celebrate George's long life will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 11am at Crestview Presbyterian Church 9463 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd., West Chester. Visitation will be at 10:15am until the service begins. Lunch will immediately follow at the church. Donations can be made in honor of George Crosthwaite to the Veterans of Foreign Wars at VFW.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020