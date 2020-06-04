George Dershimer, Jr.
Cincinnati - George LeRoy Dershimer, Jr. beloved husband of 24 years to Jan Hay. Dear father of Mark Carter Dershimer and the late Linnea Katharine Rocklin. Father- in-law of Robert Raymond Rocklin. Grandfather of Sarah Jane Dershimer, Samuel George Rocklin, Katharine Mari Rocklin and the late Benjamin Robert Rocklin. George passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the age of 92. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Special condolences may be made at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.