George Dreyer
George Dreyer

Miami Township - George C. Dreyer, 89, Nov. 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Cathy L. Dreyer (nee Brannon), devoted father of Richard G. (Yvette), John N. (Carrie) & Matthew G. (Tracee) Dreyer, loving grandfather of John N. Jr. "Jack", Brannon D., Ries M. & Natalie Dryer, beloved son of the late Aline J. (nee Gassmann) & Nathaniel N. Dreyer, dear brother of Clifford, Norman, Ronald, James, Bob, Bill, the late Charles Dreyer & Aline Baldwin. George at retirement was VP Network Operations Cinti. Bell. His memberships include North Bend Lodge #346 F&AM, Scottish Rite, Three Rivers Historical Society & Miller Stockum Post #485 American Legion. George was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War. Visitation Tue., Nov. 17, 5-7 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Funeral Wed., Nov. 18, 10 AM at the North Bend United Methodist Church, 123 Symmes, North Bend, OH. Memorials, if so desired, to these causes: North Bend United Methodist Church or Brannon-Dreyer Scholarship Fund, either c/o the funeral home. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
