George E. GoeweyAmelia, OH - George E. Goewey, caring partner of Janie Broach, beloved father of Josh E. (Stephanie), Jake R., and Alexander K. Goewey, dear brother of Greg, Chris, Gloria, Mark, Peter, the late Kenneth, and Alan, loving grandfather of Scott, Alyssa, and Jossalyn, son of the late Ralph and Audrey Goewey, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Died Nov. 11, 2020 at age 73. Residence Amelia, OH. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Tues. Nov. 17, from 10-11:30 AM. Graveside Service at Graceland Memorial Gardens, Mt. Repose on Tues. Nov. 17, at 12 Noon. George was in the US Army during the Vietnam War and a member of the Southwest Ohio Memorial Team for many years. Memorials to VFW 9630.