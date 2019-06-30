|
George F. Bishop
Cincinnati - George F. Bishop, a former professor of political science at the University of Cincinnati and a nationally-recognized expert on opinion polling, died Tuesday after a year-long struggle with a series of infections. He was 76.
A native of New Haven, Conn., Mr. Bishop was a U.S. Army veteran who later earned his doctoral degree from Michigan State University. In addition to his teaching, he was a survey research specialist at UC's Institute for Policy Research.
Mr. Bishop published scores of scholarly articles on opinion polling and politics as well as an acclaimed book on the pitfalls of surveys, "The Illusion of Public Opinion: Fact and Artifact in American Public Opinion Polls." Bishop was frequently quoted in the news media on public opinion issues, political races and survey results.
He said that he overcame hardship by interacting with everyone; "Other people are my Prozac," he said. His interests included electoral politics, travel, and genealogy.
Survivors include his wife, Pama Mitchell, daughter, Kristina Wyatt (Christopher), both of Cincinnati. His parents were the late George and Mary Bishop of New Haven, CT.; his sister Joan Forte (Mario) and the late Jean Russo and Sharyn Bishop, all of New Haven. Other survivors include his first wife Lucille Minervini of Cincinnati. Remembrance and celebration of his life will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Home on Saturday, July 13 at 2 p.m. with reception afterward. More information at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 30, 2019