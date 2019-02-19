|
George Fraundorfer
Montgomery - George Walter Fraundorfer
Born: 7/11/1934
Died: 2/16/2019
George Walter Fraundorfer, age 84, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was born July 11, 1934 at the Gasthof Fraundorfer in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany to Joseph and Maria Fraundorfer.
George left home at 14 to travel Europe and study the culinary arts, eventually landing in America on April 15, 1955. He met and married Christel, also an immigrant from Germany. Together they became US citizens and opened their first restaurant, the Gaslight in 1964. They eventually opened the Black Forest Restaurant, which moved to its final home on State Route 42 in 1983. For 42 years, George brightened the rooms of his restaurants, with words of wisdom, tales from Germany, and sharing schnapps with friends and strangers alike. George was also one of the founding members of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. He helped begin the original festival at Carthage Fairgrounds, which soon moved to a single tent downtown with just 3 local beers. Their small idea has grown to an internationally known festival visited and loved by hundreds of thousands every year. George was known as Mr. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati and September 19, 2015 was dedicated as "George Fraundorfer Day" in honor of his contributions and lifelong commitment to sharing his heritage with the people of Cincinnati.
George is survived by his loving wife, Christel, 2 children, Leslie (Doug) Korneffel and David Fraundorfer, and 3 grandchildren, Krista, Katie and Kevin Korneffel. He also leaves behind a brother, Hubert (Gerda) Fraundorfer, two sisters, Elizabeth Braunwart and Gunda Klermund, who all reside in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, as well as many nieces and nephews in various parts of Southern Germany.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Good Shepherd Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati, OH on Friday, February 22 at 12 noon, the family will receive friends at the church 10:30 AM until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Twin Lakes Benevolent Care Fund, 9840 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Evans Funeral Home serving the family. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019