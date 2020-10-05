George H. Sarros
Cincinnati - George Sarros, beloved husband of the late Alexandra Sarros (nee Kaseris). Loving father of Diane (Garry) Paxinos and Kathy (Gus) Leon. Dear Grandfather of Stacey (Triffon) Callos and Michael Leon, and great-grandfather of Zoe Callos and Eli Callos. Passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Age 93. Funeral Service Thursday, Oct. 8th at 11:00AM at Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 7000 Winton Road (45224). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes serving the family.