George "Bill" Hassman Jr.
Colerain Twp. - George W. "Bill" Hassman, beloved husband of the late Mary Kay (nee Mahoney) Hassman. Devoted father of the late Bret W. Hassman. George passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 88. George "Bill" was retired from Cincinnati Fire Department. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (August 20) from 12pm until time of funeral service at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
