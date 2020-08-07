George James Eatrides
Cincinnati - George James, age 93, passed away peacefully on the morning of July 21st. George was the beloved husband of 61 years to Marian nee Cooke.
He is also survived by his children Janet Reardon, James (Pamela), Gregory (Jenny), and Sue Ellen (Nicholas Carter), as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. George was the son of the late James and Anna Eatrides. He had a strong interest in Greece, from where his father had immigrated in 1920. George worked as a doctor of cosmetic therapy, performing electrolysis in downtown Cincinnati for many years. He enjoyed traveling, photography, cars and trains, telling stories and jokes, and spending time with his family and friends. Private visitation will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Homes on Wednesday, August 12th at 10:15 am, with a private graveside service and burial at Spring Grove Cemetery at 11 am. Family and friends are invited to attend via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85295671233
. Please visit http://www.springgrove.org
for more details and Zoom login information. Memorial contributions can be made in George's honor to the American Heart Association
or the American Cancer Society
.