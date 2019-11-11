Services
Cincinnati - age 83, passed peacefully on November 6, 2019 after a brave battle with Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his devoted wife, Marjorie; and his dear family including his brother, Richard (Roberta) of Highland, IN; three children, Karen Gibbin(David), Cheryl Maloney(Timothy), Charles (Sherri Freeman); eight grandchildren, Kathryn (Kyle Kindler), Cynthia Riley(Michael), Maeve Maloney, Clare Maloney, Alice Gibbin, John Maloney, Emily Kaminsky, Taylor Kaminsky, and his great grandson Cameron George Riley. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Elizabeth Kaminsky of Whiting IN and his sons Carl and Kenneth. Thank you to his church, friends, colleagues at Procter and Gamble, kindred golf partners, neighbors and caregivers who were all a blessing to him. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to parkinsoncincinnat.org or stjosephorphanage.org. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
