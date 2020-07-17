George John Langenderfer
Toledo - LANGENDERFER, George John, of Toledo, OH, more recently Centerville, OH and previously, Indian Hill, OH, passed away at his home on July 14th, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Sally Langenderfer, his high school sweetheart, their 4 daughters (Kristine, Jennifer, Heidi and Gretchen) and their spouses (Eric Hines and Ian Meiser) and 8 grandchildren (Christian Hines, Emma Staggs, Ava Hines, Ella Staggs, Eden Staggs, Lucy Hines, Josie Hines, and George Meiser). He is preceded in death by his father and mother (George John Langenderfer, Sr., and Florence Langenderfer), and his sister (Joanne Mooney). In lieu of a funeral, the family is holding a private celebration of life at his home in Centerville, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr. Suite 110. Dayton, OH 45458, and American Cancer Society
, 4540 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
.