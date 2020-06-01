George Keil
Cincinnati - George Keil left this world peacefully, on May 28, 2020 at the age of 100. He was surrounded by family. He was born in Columbus, OH to George and Florence Keil. After attending high school and some college, he joined the Navy during WWII. Upon his discharge he moved to Cincinnati to attend the Cincinnati Art Academy. There he made lifelong friends and met his wife of 66 years, Marjorie Wright Keil. They raised their family in Mariemont where they lived for 53 years. George was a commercial lithographer. He was a watercolor painter and produced many paintings in retirement. He had his final art show for his 100th birthday. He was an active member of Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church where he served on many committees and ushered for years. Throughout his life he felt strongly about working for social justice. He was very devoted to youth ministry at Hamilton County Juvenile Detention for decades. He was a member of Kiwanis and delivered Meals on Wheels until he was 90. He enjoyed the outdoors, sailing, travel, music, and art. He is most remembered for his great laugh that could be heard across the room. He was loved by all who knew him. He had a great sense of humor. George was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his sister Gladys. He is survived by his children, Kimberly Keil Cueto, David (Paula) Keil, Carolyn Keil and Holly Keil. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Peter and Brian Katchmer, Kevin Cueto, John and Andrew Keil and Helen Keil Heneveld and two great grandchildren William Katchmer and Josephine Heneveld. He is also survived by many other extended family members and friends. Inurnment at Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church with immediate family is pending, with another celebration of life service at a later date. Gifts in his memory can be given to HPCUMC or Marjorie P Lee. Friends may leave condolences online at www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.