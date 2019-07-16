|
|
George Klanke Jr.
Milford - Klanke, George H., husband of the late Dorothy H. Klanke, loving father of Donna (John) Boerger, Barry (Ginny) Klanke, Dee (Peter) Forster, Darlene Casey, Daryl (Dolly) Klanke, and Caryl (William) Johnson, dear grandfather to a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, he is preceded in death by his parents George and Elsie Klanke, granddaughter Tiffany Johnson and sister Ruth Kessen. Sunday July 14, 2019. Age 93. Resident of Milford. Friends may call at the Evans Funeral Home, Milford, OH on Wednesday July 17th from 12 PM until time of services beginning at 1 PM. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 16, 2019