George M. McIlveen Jr., beloved husband of Sally A. McIlveen (nee Ashbaucher) married for 59 years, devoted father of Kathryn A. McIlveen and George F. "Fritz" (Aira) McIlveen, dear grandfather of Joshua, devoted brother of Jana (Dan) Fundo, fond brother-in-law of Carolyn and David Bigler, also survived by nieces and nephews. Died Mar. 6, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Formerly of Anderson Twp. Memorial Service at Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church 6474 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. Mar. 12, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Thur. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church. George graduated from University of Cincinnati, a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon, and he was employed by Cincinnati Enquirer for 45 years and retired as advertising director.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
