George Monday
St.Bernard - George F. Monday, 97, the best husband, dad and papaw left us broken hearted on June 10, 2020. He is once again dancing to Rocky Top with his one true love Margie. He was born is Casey County, Kentucky in December 1922, to Clem and Mary Ann (Rodgers) Monday, he was the last survivor of their eight children. Survivors include his daughter Denise (Ron) Evans, sons Don (Carol), Frank (Kathy)and Russ (Kathy) Monday. He was blessed with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. George served in the Army during WWII in France and Germany, moving to Cincinnati Ohio upon his return. He is a retiree of Xtek. He is a member of St. Bernard Eagles and Elmwood VFW. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Friday, June 12th from 10am until Funeral Service at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association or Benstrong.org
St.Bernard - George F. Monday, 97, the best husband, dad and papaw left us broken hearted on June 10, 2020. He is once again dancing to Rocky Top with his one true love Margie. He was born is Casey County, Kentucky in December 1922, to Clem and Mary Ann (Rodgers) Monday, he was the last survivor of their eight children. Survivors include his daughter Denise (Ron) Evans, sons Don (Carol), Frank (Kathy)and Russ (Kathy) Monday. He was blessed with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. George served in the Army during WWII in France and Germany, moving to Cincinnati Ohio upon his return. He is a retiree of Xtek. He is a member of St. Bernard Eagles and Elmwood VFW. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Friday, June 12th from 10am until Funeral Service at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association or Benstrong.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.