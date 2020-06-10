George Monday
1922 - 2020
George Monday

St.Bernard - George F. Monday, 97, the best husband, dad and papaw left us broken hearted on June 10, 2020. He is once again dancing to Rocky Top with his one true love Margie. He was born is Casey County, Kentucky in December 1922, to Clem and Mary Ann (Rodgers) Monday, he was the last survivor of their eight children. Survivors include his daughter Denise (Ron) Evans, sons Don (Carol), Frank (Kathy)and Russ (Kathy) Monday. He was blessed with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. George served in the Army during WWII in France and Germany, moving to Cincinnati Ohio upon his return. He is a retiree of Xtek. He is a member of St. Bernard Eagles and Elmwood VFW. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Friday, June 12th from 10am until Funeral Service at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association or Benstrong.org




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home
JUN
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
