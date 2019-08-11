Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
George N. Dinkel


1929 - 2019
George N. Dinkel Obituary
George N. Dinkel

Cincinnati - George N. Dinkel made his transition to the next stage of eternal life on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at age 90. He was the son of the late Nelson and Vera (Kroeger) Dinkel and brother of the late Mary T. (Paul) Gullett. Survived by cousins. A Korean War veteran, he donated his body to University of Cincinnati College of Medicine with final burial of cremains at Brookside Cemetery, West Chester, OH. Remembrances may be made to University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music (his favorite hangout after retirement).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
