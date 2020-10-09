1/
George R. Freudiger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George R. Freudiger

Beloved husband of the late Wanda (Nee: Isaacs) Freudiger. Dearest companion of Joyce Guy. Loving father of Deborah Sweeney, Mike, Mark (Amy Hester)and Greggory (Nancy) Freudiger. Devoted grandfather of Kristen (Thomas) Hellkamp, Jennifer (Cameron) Dierig, Emma, Luke, Nate and Hannah Sweeney, Jon (Julie), Brittany (Brad), Bryan (Sheena), Michael (Kathryn), Kyle, Maggie, Anna and Jake Freudiger. Cherished great-grandfather of Connor, Camden and Aksel Freudiger, Brody, Cooper and Gabriella Hellkamp, Crew and Cayden Dierig. Dear brother of Carol Pretty, Margie (Paul) Powers, Lavonne Macke, Diane (Ray) Buller, Robert Jetter, Betty (Nee: Smith), Raymond (Sherry), Thomas (Mary) and Joanie Freudiger and the late William and James Freudiger, Don Pretty, Ed Macke and Joyce Jetter. Passed away on October 4, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday October 12th 10:30 A.M. at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave., 45205. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery W. 8th and Seton. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or The Christ Hospital Covid Nurses' Fund.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved