Services
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Resources
More Obituaries for George Deubell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. George Robert "Bob" Deubell


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Dr. George Robert "Bob" Deubell Obituary
Dr. George Robert "Bob" Deubell

Montgomery - Dr. George Robert "Bob" Deubell, 89 of Montgomery, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Bob was born on November 4, 1930 to George Leonard and Eleanor Rose Deubell (nee Keating) and brother to Mary Jean Conwell (Robert), who all preceded him in death. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Laurel Linnea Deubell (nee Breeze) and his two children, a son, Robert "Rob" Marcus Deubell, Sr. (Michelle) and a daughter, Laurette "Lauri" Deubell Hart (Roger). Devoted grandfather "Bubba" to Ryan and Kyle Hart, Marcus, Anna, Greta, Bernadette, and the late Mary Katherine Deubell. Also survived by a brother-in-law, Michael Alan Zilich (Melissa) and honorary grandfather to Tallie and AJ Zilich, and many nieces and nephews. Bob attended Purcell High School and obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees from Xavier University and his Education Doctorate from the University of Cincinnati. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He went to work for the University of Cincinnati in 1967 as Director of Purchasing and retired as the Assistant Vice President of Administrative Affairs in 1996. Bob was a loyal Bearcat, worked tirelessly on raising money for the UC Athletic Team Scholarship Fund, and served on the UCATS Board. He was awarded The Strubbe Distinguished Service Award in 2005. Bob and Linnea were founding members of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, where he served on Parish Council, was Vice President of the Men's Club, Vice President of Temporal Affairs for the Parish, Usher, Announcer, Greeter, Psalm 23 Member, and Chairperson and Captain for several fundraisers for the Parish. He served on the Board of Directors for the American Opera Auditions. He also was 3rd Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus of Sharonville. Mass of Christian Burial was held privately for the family at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with burial following at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church Psalm 23 Fund or to the UC Foundation UCATS. Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -