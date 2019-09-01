|
George T Morton
Akron - From July 22, 1921, to Aug. 26, 2019, George Thomas Iro Morton, Jr., lived a full life of struggle and triumph. Born to George Thomas Iro Morton and Bonibel Morton in Toledo, he and his mother moved to the Over the Rhine neighborhood in Cincinnati in the late '20s where he ran with a tough crowd. In his mid-teens, he worked as a bookbinder's assistant among other odd jobs. His spirituality began awakening and he attended a Lutheran church across the river in Covington, Ky.
In 1940, he enlisted in the U.S. Army at Fort Thomas, Ky., sailed south to the Panama Canal, north to San Francisco and from there traveled by fruit boat to Oahu. After basic training, he was assigned to the 27th Infantry - the "Wolfhounds" - and was further assigned to Fort Armstrong on the Honolulu Harbor. Meanwhile, George took confirmation classes and became one of the first two confirmands of the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church in Hawai'i.
On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, he and a buddy skipped church to swim at Waikiki when the world changed forever. George returned to Fort Armstrong as the second wave of bombings began. From then on, it was a series of musters, retrieving bodies from the airfields and bagging them, and conversations with his fellow soldiers about whether they would live through it all.
During the war years, he gained an appreciation for engineers because they, to him, were people who could assess situations and get things done.
After the war, George earned a degree in mechanical engineering at The Ohio State University, where he met Marian Wilt and they married in 1949. They moved to Cincinnati where he eventually was hired by General Electric to work on jet engines. They bought property in Finneytown on W. Galbraith Road where they and some friends built the house that became the home for their three children - Tom, Paula and Andrew. In 1973, Hamilton County bought the house for the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway. They moved to a mid-century modern house on Beechtree and later to a nearby townhome.
As befit a young engineer and family man, George bought the ultimate family heirloom, a 1948 MG TC that was his daily driver in the1960s. The MG is now in Tom's loving care. Besides raising a family and working, George was active at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norwood and later at Messiah Lutheran Church in Greenhills.
In 1983, George and Marian moved to Soisy-sur-Seine near Paris and he worked with GE and SNECMA to build jet engines. They traveled Europe, the Middle East and Asia. They returned to Cincinnati in 1986 and he soon retired which launched new adventures.
For decades, George rarely talked about Pearl Harbor or his war experiences. But he and Marian went to Hawai'i in the late1980s, visited the Arizona Memorial and nearly 50 years of repressed anguish erupted. He channeled that grief, and with other veterans, established the Southwestern Ohio Pearl Harbor Survivors Association.
George also became a docent at the Taft Museum - near his boyhood neighborhood - where he conducted tours and became an expert in antique French watches. France called again in the mid-1990s. He hefted a backpack and hit the road in southern France for a month to explore Roman ruins.
In 2010 George and Marian moved to Rockynol in Akron. George lived there until his death on Aug. 26.
During his 98 years, George learned to make decisions and grow by joining the Army, getting an education, building his own house, raising kids without having a father of his own as a model, nurturing piety, enduring a time of unemployment, moving on when the government took the very house he built, staying active during retirement when the temptation looms to just pack it in, and embracing eternity with open arms as the years wound down.
He would say he was no more or less a hero during the war; no more or less a citizen with family, work and civic duties; and no more or less a Christian as he grew to know God. But to those who knew him, he was more than all of the above.
George was preceded in death by his wife Marian, and parents.
He is survived by his children Tom of Casper, Wyo., Paula of Aurora, Colo., and Andrew (Joyce) and their children Joshua, Elise and Sean of Wadsworth, Ohio.
The Funeral Service will be held at Fairlawn Lutheran Church, 3415 W. Market St., Fairlawn, Ohio, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. Visitation is at 9:30 a.m. Interment with Military Honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Taft Museum at taftmuseum.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019