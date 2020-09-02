George Thelen
Crestview Hills - George Jay "G.J." Thelen, 84, of Crestview Hills, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas. He was the owner and operator of G.J. Thelen & Associates, a geotechnical and construction testing firm. He was a member of St. Pius X Church in Edgewood and St. Mary's Church Longboat Key, FL. G.J. was a generous benefactor to the University of Notre Dame and Thomas More College where he was on the Board of Directors. He was also very active in the Evans Scholarship fund. G.J. was a former chairman of the Northern Kentucky Area Planning Commission. Survivors include his loving wife, Judith Ann Thelen of Crestview Hills; sons, Jay (Ann) Thelen of Ft. Wright, Mike (Carmen) Penker of Bradenton, FL, Steve (Becci) Penker of Hyde Park, OH, John Penker, Jr. of Indianapolis, IN; daughters, Maribeth (Denis) Harper of Kensington, MD, Jenny (Tim) Regan of Baltimore, MD, Becky (Pat) Cipollone of Bethesda, MD, Patricia Penker of Miami, FL; brothers, Gerald (Bonnie) Thelen, Jim (Marita) Thelen, Don (Sharon) Thelen; 26 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Rose Church. Family requests that you live stream the Mass via www.strosecincinnati.org
on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM by hitting the "watch live" button. Private interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Foundation for Dreams (AUTISM), 16110 Dream Oaks Pl, Bradenton, FL 34212 or foundationfordreams.org
. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
