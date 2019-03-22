|
|
George W. Mangold, Jr.
Cincinnati - Age 90, formerly of Fairfield, passed away in Cincinnati on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati on May 7, 1928, the son of George, W., Sr. and Alvina (Westmeyer) Mangold. He had been employed at Sterns and Foster for 42 years, retiring in 1993 and later he worked 12 years for the IRS. George is survived by his children, Alice Gundler, Colerain Twsp., Alvina O'Neal, Liberty Twsp. and Dolly (Rick) Proffitt, Liberty Twsp; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a half-brother, Gordon (Marion) Schnur, Cincinnati and his care giver, Michele Shirley Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, William C. Mangold; two brothers, Edward and Alfred Mangold and a sister, Joyce Larsh. A visitation will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton. Services will follow.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019