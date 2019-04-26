|
George W. Pomeroy
Glendale - George W. Pomeroy, beloved husband of nearly 70 years to Geneva Pomeroy (née Swafford). Loving father of Paul (Sandi), Scott (Marie), Mark (Kim), and Carolyn Pomeroy. Cherished grandfather of 10 and 4 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Carol Pomeroy and the late Ruth Talbot and Fern Alters Anderson. George passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at age 96. George was proud of his 40+ years at GE. He was devoted to his family, church and the Boy Scouts. His gentle soul will be dearly missed. Visitation 12:00PM - 1:00PM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Friendship United Methodist Church, 1025 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, OH 45215. Funeral Service to follow at 1:00PM at the church. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friendship United Methodist Church or Dan Beard Council of Boy Scouts of America.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019