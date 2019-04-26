Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Friendship United Methodist Church
1025 Springfield Pike
Wyoming, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Friendship United Methodist Church
1025 Springfield Pike
Wyoming, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Pomeroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Pomeroy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George W. Pomeroy Obituary
George W. Pomeroy

Glendale - George W. Pomeroy, beloved husband of nearly 70 years to Geneva Pomeroy (née Swafford). Loving father of Paul (Sandi), Scott (Marie), Mark (Kim), and Carolyn Pomeroy. Cherished grandfather of 10 and 4 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Carol Pomeroy and the late Ruth Talbot and Fern Alters Anderson. George passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at age 96. George was proud of his 40+ years at GE. He was devoted to his family, church and the Boy Scouts. His gentle soul will be dearly missed. Visitation 12:00PM - 1:00PM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Friendship United Methodist Church, 1025 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, OH 45215. Funeral Service to follow at 1:00PM at the church. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friendship United Methodist Church or Dan Beard Council of Boy Scouts of America.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.