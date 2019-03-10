|
|
Georgia Ann Braun Boone
Juno Beach, FL - Georgia Ann Braun Boone was born February 22, 1926 in Fairmont, MN. She died February 21, 2019 at the age of 92 years, 364 days in Juno Beach, FL with her family at her side.
Beloved daughter of Ella and Edward Braun, of Fairmont, MN, Georgia is survived by her husband Robert Francis Samuel Boone of Juno Beach, FL, daughters Mary Boone Bergera of Jupiter, FL, and Amy Boone, of Seattle, WA, and son James Boone, of Centennial, CO, granddaughter Katherine Strandberg, of Seattle, WA, grandsons Evan Strandberg, of Tacoma, WA; Samuel Boone, James Boone, and Benjamin Boone, all of Centennial, CO.
Georgia grew up in Fairmont, MN and attended MacMurray College, in Jacksonville, IL and The University of Minnesota where she graduated with a degree in Sociology in 1949. She met Robert at the U. They were married June 17, 1950 in Fairmont, MN, and relocated to Cincinnati, OH. They raised their family and resided in Cincinnati until moving to Juno Beach, FL in 1996, where they have resided since.
Georgia was a generous daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She continued to develop close friendships with people all around her until her final days.
Georgia was an avid and extraordinary bridge player. She and her partner and dear friend, Lynn Garcia, competed with 30,000 bridge pairs to win the North American Van Lines Duplicate Bridge National Championship in 1962. Their championship earned them the opportunity to play Charles Goren and Helen Sobel on national television.
She was a fine athlete, winning the women's tennis championship at MacMurray.
Georgia committed much of her time and energy to educational and medical charities, becoming a major benefactor of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.
Georgia enjoyed spending her later years following tennis, traveling and pampering her family.
A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family. Please feel free to add a memory to the guest book on Legacy.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019