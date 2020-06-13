Georgiana R. Buckley
Cincinnati - Georgiana Rose (Conneighton) Buckley, wife of the late Harry L. Buckley, loving mother of the late Daniel (Nancy) Buckley, the late Patricia Lipka, James Buckley (Georgann Schmalz), Bruce (Pat) Buckley, Sharon Denny, and Brian (Donna) Buckley, departed June 11, 2020 at 100 years of age. No visitation. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at All Saints Church in Kenwood at 10:30am. Family requests privacy. Condolences can be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.