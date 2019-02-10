Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Cincinnati - Farmer, Gerald B., beloved husband of the late Ruth (nee Wilzbacher). Devoted father of Karen (Michael Noonan), Steven (Mary), Linda and Robert Farmer. Loving grandfather of Becky (Tom) Duffy, Amanda (Nick) Heinl, Mitch Link, Jen (Mike O') and Tim Farmer. Loving great grandfather of Eliza, Ben and Bryson. Also survived by 1 sister. Passed away suddenly on Feb. 6, 2019. Age 83. Residence Cincinnati, Ohio. A visitation will be held at T. P. White & Sons funeral home, 2050 Beechmont Avenue on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 11 AM with a funeral service to follow at 11 AM. Memorial contributions may be given to, the , 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45227.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 10, 2019
