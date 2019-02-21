|
|
Gerald C. Schafer
Cincinnati - Gerald C. Schafer, age 86 of Cincinnati went to be with his Heavenly Father on February 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to the late Sharon Ann Schafer, father of Michael (Susie) Schafer of Irvine, CA, Lisa (Steve) Correll of Cincinnati, and John (Barb) Schafer of Mission Viejo, CA, grandfather of Kyle (Rachel), Mark (Karen), Sarah (John), Rachael (Tyron), Hannah (Julian), Gabe, Mary, Caleb, Jesse, Josh, Zeke, Lauren (Sean), Abby, and Grace, and great-grandfather of eight. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Otterbein Union Twp., 1119 Neighborhood Dr. (far right corner building) on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 10:30 am. A private family interment will immediately follow. For complete obituary please visit www.tpwhite.com T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019