Gerald Carletti
Cincinnati - Gerald Joseph Carletti. "Jerry" passed away in his sleep at peace with God on November 5, 2020 at the age of ninety. Jerry was a very caring and charitable man evinced by his volunteer work with BBA, CASA/GA, the Urban League and as a mentor to underprivileged children. He was a jazz and classical music enthusiast and was well known for his "Sinatra" like singing voice that was featured in decades of Catholic variety shows. Jerry was a devout Catholic and sang for forty-five years in first the St. Thomas More and then the St. Mary's (Hyde Park) choirs and for twenty years in the prestigious Musica Sacra Cincinnati. Jerry was part of a select choir that performed the Verdi Requiem with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra at Music Hall. Jerry was an excellent all-around athlete who excelled in baseball and golf. He was a one-time city table tennis doubles runner-up and a Class B city handball champion. He had a magnetic, endearing personality: "Everybody likes Jerry" was the common phrase used to describe him. Except for a stint in the army he lived his entire life in Cincinnati attending St. Xavier High School (1948) and the University of Cincinnati (B.S. Civil Engineering 1956). Jerry was a dedicated, hard-working, successful businessman who retired from BASCO after more than twenty years as Vice President of Manufacturing. Jerry was the consummate father and husband. He is sorely missed, but will forever be very dearly remembered. He affected positively everyone he met. He is survived by his beloved wife of twenty-seven years, Lee Anne. He is preceded in death by his beloved first wife, Kathy (Carey). He is survived by his sister Joan (Wenstrup), his three children: Jeff, Mary Pat and Chris and his grandchildren: Adam, Alexandra, Jerry, Carson, Connor, Zoey and Evan; Carey side brothers / sisters in-law: Sheila (Lewis), Mike (deceased), Nora (deceased), Terry, Denny (deceased), Betsy (Blaumeuser) and on the Wenstrup side: Jack (deceased); nieces and nephews: Cyndy (Hazelwood), Terri (Hinckley), Brad and Jay Wenstrup, Amy (Castellini), Steve, Laura, Jim and Cathy Eaton; Andy, Kevin, Scott, Adam, Tony and Jen Carey and Katie Dell; son-in-law Dan Beerck, stepson Joe Alltop (Shelly). Jerry had a wealth of friends. A special thank you to the staff at the The Lodge Nursing Home which gave wonderful care to Jerry. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Church (Hyde Park), Friday, November 13th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to "Friends of the Little Miami State Park", and please write "In memory of Jerry Carletti" in the memo section of the check, and mail to: Friends of the Little Miami State Park, Ste.395, 9378 Mason Montgomery Rd.,Mason, OH 45040-8827. Condolences may be directed to www.rohdefuneral.com