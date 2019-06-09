Services
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Lawrence Church
3680 Warsaw Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Boland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald E. Boland


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Gerald E. Boland Obituary
Gerald E. Boland

Green Township - Beloved father of Chris (Kathi) Boland and Kim (Matthew) Eggert. Devoted grandfather of Dominic and Samantha Eggert. Dear brother of James (Deborah) Boland. Loving friend of Karen Boland. Also survived by his nephews Jim and Philip Boland. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 78 years of age. Visitation on MONDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass on TUESDAY at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave., at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the Elder Annual Fund, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now