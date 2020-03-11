|
Gerald F. Harding
North Bend - Gerald F. Harding (Jerry), beloved husband of Paola Girelli Harding for 35 years. Loving father of Mark (Sabine) Harding and Michael Harding. Devoted grandfather of Ashley, Danielle and great grandfather of 5. Dear brother in law of Gabriella. Cherished uncle of Isabella and Kristen. Great golfing friend of Ron, Ernie and Bob. Also survived by his cousins, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 77 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., from 9:30 AM until of Blessing Service at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials, may be made to the , 12000 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016. Www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020