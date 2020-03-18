Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Hackermann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Hackermann

Add a Memory
Gerald Hackermann Obituary
Gerald Hackermann

Milford - Hackmann, Gerald Harry, 90, passed March 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Tessie Hackmann (nee Fletcher); Loving father of Julie Scott (James); Dear brother of Dolly Richter (Jerry), Cyndie Richter, Sandi Daniels (Tim), John Richter (Theresa), Jerry Richter Jr. (Mary), Shirley Mendoza (Bill), Ted Hackermann (Jan), Kenny Hackerman and Tom Hackermann. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Monday March 23rd 10 - 11 AM. Funeral 11 AM. All at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center St. Milford, OH.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -