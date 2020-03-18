|
|
Gerald Hackermann
Milford - Hackmann, Gerald Harry, 90, passed March 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Tessie Hackmann (nee Fletcher); Loving father of Julie Scott (James); Dear brother of Dolly Richter (Jerry), Cyndie Richter, Sandi Daniels (Tim), John Richter (Theresa), Jerry Richter Jr. (Mary), Shirley Mendoza (Bill), Ted Hackermann (Jan), Kenny Hackerman and Tom Hackermann. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Monday March 23rd 10 - 11 AM. Funeral 11 AM. All at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center St. Milford, OH.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020