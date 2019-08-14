|
|
Gerald J. Jones
Cincinnati - Jones, Gerald J. Loving husband of Joan "Jo" (nee McClure) Jones. Devoted father of William (Beth) Jones, Linda (Keith) Dailey, and Andrew (Lisa) Jones. Grandfather of Brittany, Jessica, Morgan, Lyndsay, Kendal, Keith, Kevin, Alex, and Michael. Great grandfather of Paisley and Kalvin. Brother of Tom and Mary. Preceded in death by brothers Bob and Bruce. US Army Veteran. Gerald passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the age of 86. Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10a-11am and Mass will begin at 11 am at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1050 W Kemper Rd., Forest Park, OH 45240. At the family's request, no memorials. vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019