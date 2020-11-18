Gerald Kasselmann



Fort Wright - Gerald "Jerry" Leigh Kasselmann, 80, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Kathleen Wolnitzek Kasselmann for 50 years. Loving father of Michelle (Dan) Schomaker, Marc (Jennifer) Kasselmann, David (Emily) Kasselmann, sister Sylvia Sullivan, brother the late James T. "Ted" Kasselmann and the late brother-in-law James "Jim" Sullivan. Also, surviving are his beloved grandchildren Hunter, Brett, Grace, Kyle, Olivia, Brooke (who says he gave the best hugs) and Jacob, and many nieces and nephews. Jerry retired as Professor Emeritus of Electrical Engineering at the University of Cincinnati College of Applied Science in 2000 after 32 years of service. His love of teaching carried throughout his life. His students deemed him "a straight shooter while being humorous, which made him an outstanding professor, but more importantly, a great mentor". His second passion was photography and knew how to make everyone smile. He was a member of The Greater Cincinnati Amateur Radio Association (KD4QA) and dedicated member of REACT public servant. He also enjoyed sharing his love of science and the stars with his children and spending time with family and friends. His decision to donate his body to the University of Cincinnati for science shows he continues to give in death as he did in life. The family will hold a celebration of his life at a later time. Memorials can be made in Jerry's name to the Ronald McDonald House 350 Erkenbrecher Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229.









