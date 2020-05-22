Gerald "Jerry" Lee Stankorb



Gerald "Jerry" Lee Stankorb, age 79, passed away peacefully in his San Antonio, Texas home on May 18th 2020. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Russell and Elizabeth Stankorb. During his marriage to Carol Brownstein Stankorb he had three children J. Michael Stankorb, who preceded him in death and his surviving daughters Elizabeth Bruns (Lieutenant Colonel Jay Bruns, U.S. Army), and Major Susan Stankorb, U.S. Army. Jerry was loved by his grandchildren Carly Stankorb, who preceded him in death, and his surviving grandchildren Keegan McGregor, John McGregor, Robert Bruns, and Caroline Bruns. Due to health and safety concerns from COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower center to honor his memory.









