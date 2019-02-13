|
|
Rev. Gerald Louis Duecker
Milford - Beloved husband of the late Deanna M. Duecker (nee West) and the late Sandra Duecker (nee Larson); Devoted father of Gregory Duecker, Pamela (Shawn) Clark, Deborah Vaughn Powell, Constance Vaughn, Karen (Scott) Vaughn Johnson, the late Brian Duecker and the late Diana Duecker; Loving grandfather of Rob, Kayla, Emily, Taylor, Alex, Jessica, Ethan, and Elijah; Great grandfather of Logan; Brother of the late Evelyn (William) Jesse; Brother-in-law of Lawrence Larson; Passed away, Tuesday February 12, 2019, Age 85 years; Resident of Milford; Visitation will be at Trinity United Methodist Church 5767 Wolfpen-Pleasant Hill Road Milford, Ohio 45150, Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and Friday, February 15, 2019 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM; Memorials may be made to Small Church Joy of the Ohio Valley District. Evans Funeral Home -Milford assisting the family; www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019