|
|
Gerald Osmond Harler
Louisville - Gerald Osmond Harler, 90, of Louisville, formerly of Covington KY, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 21, 2019 with his beloved family by his side.
He was the son of the late Hazel Harler Dennis and Harvey Alfred Harler. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Margaret (Murray) Harler, a daughter Pamela Webb (Jeff), a son Greg Harler, grandson Nathan "Paul" Webb, sister Ruth Carroll, and a large extended family. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister Sarah Luken.
Mr. Harler had a 62year career in the insurance industry where he was a manager with the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. He was president of the Kentucky State Association of Life Underwriters from 1986 to 1987, Kentucky Insurance Medal of Honor Award recipient in 1999 and a Kentucky Colonel since 1972.
Mr. Harler was a proud Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict where he served at North Island Naval Air Station and aboard the aircraft carrier USS ORISKANY CVA34 in the Korean Theater of Operations. He was a member of Middletown VFW Post 1170. He was a member of and served as an usher at Southeast Christian Church. He was also a member of the Revelation and Upper Room bible study classes. He and his wife Margaret were instrumental in forming the Senior Adult Travel Ministry where they served as trip coordinators for seven years.
Well known for his outgoing personality, Mr. Harler never met a stranger. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcats, Cincinnati Reds and horse racing fan. He loved storytelling, gardening, cooking and spending time with family and his many friends.
Mr. Harler always put his family before himself. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten!
The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers of Southeast Christian Church, Magnolia Springs East, the many kind and thoughtful doctors and nurses who provided care as well as friends and family who have supported us during this difficult time.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday February 28, 2019 at Southeast Christian Church 920 Blankenbaker Ln. with burial to follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery near Brooksville, KY (Bracken County). Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday February 27, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville. Additional visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Southeast Christian Church Fireside Room.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the .
RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2019