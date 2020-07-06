1/
Gerald Richard Diekema
1940 - 2020
Gerald Richard Diekema

West Chester - Dear brother of Marian (Wayne) Homan of Fremont, MI, Carol Sabotta of Grand Rapids, MI, Jan (Tom) Byle of Grand Rapids, MI, Keith (Cheryl) Diekema, of West Chester, OH, Delores (Lon) Schmelzer of Bath, MI, Sue (Dave) Ware of Muskegon, MI, and Rita (Chuck) Scarborough of Hart, MI. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Departed on July 4, 2020 at the age of 80. Jerry was proud of his 41+ years working for the Fremont Public Schools. More recently, he was active at the Partners in Prime Senior Center in West Chester. Memorial services and interment will be held in Fremont, MI at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Grace Bible Presbyterian Church, 12060 Lebanon Rd. Sharonville, OH 45241. Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
