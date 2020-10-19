Gerald S. Bartel
BARTEL- Gerald S. age 81, passed away Saturday October 17, 2020, beloved husband of Lula Bartel, loving father of Rick (Bonnie) Back, Steve (Vicki) Back, Lora (Joe) Tassone and Lisa (Mike) Bartel-Johnson, caring step-brother to Marilyn Kosten, dear grandfather of Zach (April) Barlow, Linda Kokenge, Rebecca Kokenge and Jessie Back. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society
would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com