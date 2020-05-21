Gerald "Jerry" Schmitt
Green Twp - Gerald L. "Jerry" Schmitt, beloved husband of 62 years to Charlene (nee Obert) Schmitt. Devoted father of Jay (Teresa) Schmitt, Melissa (Bryan) Bitner and the late Greg Schmitt. Loving grandfather of Leanna (Tyler) Bachman, Olivia Schmitt, Caitlyn (Sean) Burton and Zack Bitner. Great grandfather of Vera Bachman. Jerry passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 83. Visitation on Tuesday (May 26) from 5-8 PM at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Church (White Oak) on Wednesday (May 27) at 10 AM. Please note, for the visitation and mass, social distancing will be practiced and the family would like those attending to please wear a mask. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 21 to May 24, 2020.