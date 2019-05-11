|
Gerald W. Smith
Green Township - Gerald W. Smith, beloved husband of Janet R. Smith (Nee Schwab) for 47 years. Loving father of Kelli (Todd) Bucher. Devoted grandfather of Ashley Bucher. Dear brother of Roger (Diane) Smith, Dan (Grace) Smith and Pat (Debby) O'Brien and brother-in-law of Ken (Jeanette) Schwab and the late Clem (Joann) Schwab. Also survived his many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 77 years of age. Visitation on MONDAY at Holy Family Church, from 9:00 AM until time of Memorial Mass at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Holy Family Church Memorial Fund, 3006 W. 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 11, 2019