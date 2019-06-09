Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Cheviot - Geraldine "Deanie" Arnold (nee Roberts) beloved wife of Lawrence W Arnold for 62 years, loving mother of Linda, Mary, Larry (Tracy), Chris (Melissa) and Michael Arnold and Kathy (Patrick) Ronan, devoted grandmother of 10 and 3 great grandchildren. Died, Friday, June 7, 2019 age 87. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Wednesday, 4 PM to 7 PM. Funeral Mass, Thursday, 10 AM, St Martin of Tours Church. Burial to follow in St Mary Cemetery - St Bernard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St Martin Adopt-A-Student, 3720 St Martin Place, Cheviot (45211). Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 9, 2019
